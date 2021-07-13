CENTRAL CITY — Wilma Mae Chumley, 72, of Central City died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Chumley was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 18, 1949. She was a retired coal miner and a member of the First Assembly of God in Greenville. Mrs. Chumley was preceded in death by her son, James Richard Vincent; parents, Marvin and Goldie Ward; brothers, Waymon Ward, Jerry Ward, and Ronnie Ward.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Chumley; daughters, Melissa (Michael) Chandler, Tracy (Curtis) Smith, Lisa (David) Dozier, Patricia Chumley; son, Scott (Sheena) Chumley; grandchildren, Kate (Josh) Payton, Dustin Chandler, Jodie Vincent, Whitney (Angie) McCormick, Brittany (Drew) Oglesby, Kara (Phillip) Keeton, Dylan (Tella) Smith, Bailey (Trenton) Beasley, Kayli (Jason) Joachim, Ian (Breanna) Smith, Dakota McCormick; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Pauline) Ward, Donald Ward, Steve (Rose) Ward; sisters, Shirley (Glen) Gray, Darlene (The late Jerry) Toomey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Greenville with Bro. Ed Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Greenville.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
