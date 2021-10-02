BEAVER DAM — It’s with a heavy heart that the family of Wilma Mae Garrett Fulton announces that she has passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the age of 87.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene “Tonsie” Fulton; parents Henry and Ghee Garrett; and daughters Vanessa Dale and Vacova Mae.
She has one surviving sister, Farley Gunn; with five surviving children, daughter Mata Jean and sons Glendon Ray, Billy Ray, Howard Eugene and Robert Henry. Wilma has 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, she will have a four-hour visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. She will be cremated and her final resting place will be in Chicago with her husband.
