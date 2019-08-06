Wilma Marjorie Morton, 91, of Owensboro passed away on July 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born Dec. 25, 1927, in McLean County to the late Richard and Ola Johnson Hunter. She retired as a paralegal assistant for Western Kentucky Legal Services and was a Jehovah's Witness. Marjorie's main joy was preaching and teaching God's word. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching westerns and game shows. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Boyd Morton; sons Marvin "May May" Morton and Robert "Pee Wee" Morton; and 13 siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan Stubbs and Marla Braswell; sons Victor Morton and Michael Morton; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Kingdom Hall. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
