Wilma “MiMi” Denton passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 85 in Wentzville, Missouri. She is survived by her four nieces, Pam (Jimmy, deceased) Newman, Phyllis Johnson, Melissa (Rick) Ross, Paula (Mark) Laurendine; one nephew, William Hardwick; and three great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Wilma had a loving heart and was a mother figure to many. She was always willing to help those in need by showing support and lending a compassionate ear. Wilma was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Island and a resident of Island.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur R. and Corinne E. Nall nee Shelton; husband, Charles “Don” Denton; brother, Donald Nall; and sister, Jean Hardwick.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Island.
