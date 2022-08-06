HARDINSBURG — Wilma Nell Adcox, 89, of Hardinsburg died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughters, Edie Robbins, Jackie Pile, and Lisa Jones; brother, Leo Murphy; and sisters, Serena Simmons and Connie Davies.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Horsley Chapel Cemetery.
