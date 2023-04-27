CALHOUN — Wilma Nell Wilson (McCormick), 94, of Hartford, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. She now walks and sings “In the Garden” with her precious Lord and Savior. While living in Hartford, Wilma was a member of the Hartford Baptist Church where she served in the children’s ministry, and she later attended Panther Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, singing in the choir.
Wilma carried a bright smile and was known for her generous soul. She volunteered in the Ohio County and the State 4-H program for over 40 years, inspiring bright, young minds to do and be their best self. She served in the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary, was a past president of the Ohio County Democratic Executive Board, a Kentucky Colonel, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the No Creek Homemakers Club, and a recipient of the City of Hartford’s Sorehead Award for her community leadership.
She was born May 20, 1928, to John and Lillian (Chinn) McCormick of Beaver Dam.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Carl Wilson; brothers, Raymond Thomas McCormick, John Windell McCormick, and Charles Glenn McCormick, and son-in-law, George William (Bill) Troutman.
She is survived by daughters, Carla Troutman of Calhoun, Cristi Pruitt (Barry) of Bowling Green, and Cathy Stewart (Joel) of Beaver Dam; brother, Gene McCormick of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Laura Jackson (Jimmy), Brad Durbin (Jennifer), Eric Durbin (Emily), Nick Sheffield, Joshua Sheffield (Callie), Corey Pruitt (Lindsey), Brandon Pruitt (Ellen), and Andrew Sheffield (Audrey); 13 great-grandchildren, Emily Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Luke Durbin, Allie Durbin, Walker Durbin, Miriam Durbin, Everett Durbin, Maggie Durbin, Eli Sheffield, Ollie Sheffield, Connor Sheffield, Wren Sheffield, and Riley Pruitt: one great-great-grandchild, Kingston Mitchell, and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her friends at Park Regency and caregivers and friends at Riverside Care for their love and devotion to Wilma in her final years of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Ohio County 4-H Council, 1337 Clay St., Hartford KY 42347-0066.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Thomas Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mrs. Wilson’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Wilma Nell Wilson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
