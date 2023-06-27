GREENVILLE — Wilma Ruth Busick, 97, of Greenville, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Maple Health and Rehab following a lengthy illness. She was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma Aug. 5, 1925, the daughter of Grover Sills and Grace Dooley Sills. Wilma was a housewife and homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed spending time baking for others and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Berry Busick; two sons, Billy Wayne Busick and Jesse Cecil Busick; two brothers, Son Sills and Carl Sills; and three sisters, Crystal Carpenter, Dorothy Sills, and Carlene Neal.
She is survived by one daughter, Helen Ruth (Gaynam) Rackstraw of Clewiston, Florida; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Francis Doolen of Kansas; and one daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Busick of Greenville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, officiated by Reverend Tom Stovall with the burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
