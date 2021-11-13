MCHENRY — Wilma “Ruth” Hillard Wilson, 78, of McHenry, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born May 29, 1943, in McHenry to the late Harvey E. Hillard and Lucille Goodall Hillard. Ruth retired from St. Vincent DePaul and was a faithful member of McHenry Baptist Church for 65 years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birdhouses and loved to cook. She was a 1963 graduate of Centertown High School.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Farrel Ray Wilson; one sister, Barbara “Sue” Midkiff (Royce); and four brothers, Bennie Hillard, Tom Hillard, Larry Hillard and Terry Hillard.
Survivors include one son, Jason Wilson of McHenry; one daughter, Jeanie (Harry) Williams of Beaver Dam; one grandson, Zach Williams; two brothers, Edward Hillard of Clarksville, Indiana, and Steve
(Elaine) Hillard of Beaver Dam; a very special friend, Clarine Baldwin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McHenry Baptist Church in McHenry with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Ruth’s family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to McHenry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 75, McHenry, KY 42354.
