Wilma Wilson, 89, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Morgantown Care & Rehabilitation. She was born in Indianapolis October 31, 1931 to the late Earl and Ruth Augusta Abraham Cope. Wilma was a member the Lewis Lane Baptist Church and AmVets # 75 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard and bingo.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Robert Wilson, Sr.; sons Larry and Gary Ragon and James Wilson, Jr.; brothers Ralph, Howard, Ervin, Raymond, and Robert Cope; sisters Helen, Vera, Lorene, and Thelma; grandchildren Christopher Anderson and Howard Ragon; and great grandchildren Madeline, Isabella, and Jeremiah Ragon.
Wilma is survived by her son John Wilson; grandchildren Misty Christian, Jacindra Woodward, Jeremy Wilson, Heather Wilson, and Jareth Wilson; 23 great-grandchildren; and siblings Don Cope and Lois Newerman.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wilson. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Wilma Wilson and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented