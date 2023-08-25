GREENVILLE — Wilodean Ellis, 81, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her residence in Greenville. She was a member of Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenville. She was a devoted worker for Betty Dempsey, Jan Camplin, E. & F. Cleaning Service, Eaves Insurance, and Holt Store.
Survivors: daughters, Karen Ellis, Jennifer D. Ellis, and Tyjuana L. Ellis; brothers, Billy (Buffy) Drake, Randell Drake, Kenneth (Debra) Drake, and Allen (Brenda Sue) Drake; and sisters, Cozetta Drake, Mary (George) Baker, Pat (George) Cox, Reda (Jerry) Reynolds, Freda Drake, and Bernice Baker.
Service: Noon Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at The First Presbyterian Church, 158 South Main St., Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented