Wilton “Bill” Dahlquist, 91, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
He was born in Laurel, Nebraska June 12, 1932, to the late Harry William and Mathilda G. Hattig Dahlquist, but was raised in Worthington, Minnesota.
After two years of college, he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and received the Korean War Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. After his discharge, he returned to the University of Minnesota to earn his degree.
Bill accepted a job with Kaiser Aluminum and was transferred to West Virginia, Rhode Island, Ohio, New Orleans, and Oakland. After 15 years with Kaiser, he took a job with National Southwire Aluminum in Hawesville. He worked there for 20 years and retired as administrative manager. He married his wife, Blanche, March 12, 1954.
Bill was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he loved singing in the choir and was involved in many church activities. He enjoyed traveling and spent a great deal of his time planning trips for him and his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Blanche Dahlquist. Together, they have one daughter, Glenda Planz of Dayton, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Owensboro. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Trinity Episcopal Church.
