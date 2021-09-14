HAWESVILLE — Winfield Howard “Sandy” Hendry, Jr., 73, of Hawesville, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Perry County, Indiana on January 21, 1948 to the late Winfield “Buster” and Dorothy Bryant Hendry, Sr. Sandy was a member and trustee at Hawesville United Methodist Church and retired from Aleris in 2006. He was an active member of the Hawesville Lion’s Club, Hancock County Repair Affair, Hancock County Fair Board and Hawesville UMC Food Pantry. Sandy spent many hours at Brown’s Used Cars helping out when needed and swapping stories with the other loiterers. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Judye and Bill Allen Taul.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita Adkins Hendry; daughter, Jennifer Hendry (Patrick) Haywood; son, Mark Hendry; grandchildren, Samantha (Dylan) Williams, Cameron Thompson, Noah Hanks, Gracie Hendry, Addison Hanks, Olivia Hendry, Stella Hanks, Dixie Haywood and Elsie Haywood; great grandchildren, Kylee and Wyatt Williams; sister, Patty (Chub) Fuller along with numerous brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Hawesville United Methodist Church Family Life Center with burial following in Serenity Hills. Sandy’s family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the Hawesville UMC Family Life Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawesville Lion’s Club and the Hawesville UMC Building Fund.
