BEAVER DAM — Winford Coy Heflin, 98, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his home.
Survivors: children, Donald Ray (Rose) Heflin, Randell Gene (Judy) Heflin, Rondell Lee Heflin, Johnny (Darla) Heflin, Pearl Ann (Rick) Beard, and Markeeta Heflin (Chris Goff).
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch, with military honors provided by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Winford Coy Heflin by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented