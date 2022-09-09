GRAHAM — Winford “Humby” Scott, 93, of Graham, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a member of East Union Baptist Church and was a Mason. He worked for River Queen Mines for 40 years.
Survivors: sons, Barry (Dawn) Scott and Brian (Tina) Scott.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: New Harmony (Butler-McGehee) Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
