BREMEN — Winnie Carolyn Embry, 75, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home. She owned Key Largo Tanning & Boutique and was a member of Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her children, Kristy Stone, Jeff Embry and Desterie West; and sister Pearline Timmons.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Bremen Elementary School Family Resource Center, 5000 Main St., Bremen, KY 42325.
Commented