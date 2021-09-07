BEAVER DAM — Winnie Clark, 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born August 20, 1950 in Butler County to the late Herman and Eula Richardson Iler. Winnie was retired from factory work and was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clark; a daughter, Christy Renfrow; and a brother, John Iler.
Surviving are sons, Bill Clark, of Owensboro and Scott Clark, of Shepherdsville; a daughter, Kristina Birch, of Englewood, Florida; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Rachel Iler; and a brother, Rod Iler, both of Cromwell.
There will be no visitation or services. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
