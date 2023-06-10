Winona Gail Quinn Ayres, 68, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at The Heartford House. She was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Daviess County to the late James and Alemeda Quinn. Gail was a member of the Catholic faith. She was hired as a school crossing guard with the City of Owensboro Police Department and later ended a 12-year career as the last walking meter maid. After retiring from OPD, she worked privately as a process server for all local and regional attorneys and had a 100% satisfactory rating. She enjoyed camping, fishing, outdoor theater productions, and visiting with friends.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wayne Quinn and Ray Quinn; a sister, Linda Wilson; a niece, Jennifer Osborne; and a nephew, Rick Wilson.
Gail is survived by her husband, Samuel Jerry Ayres; two sons, Jim Ed Oberst (Tara) and Jon Paul Oberst (Brandi); grandchildren, Kristin, Emily, Houston, and Sheny Oberst; great-grandchildren, Mykiah Whittaker and Royal Fielding; a stepdaughter, Brittany Smith; step-grandchildren, Brady Smith and Hunter Smith; and several nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented