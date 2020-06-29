BEAVER DAM — WL “Panhandle” Decker Jr., 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Rockport, to the late WL “Doug” Decker, Sr. and Martha Shoulders Decker. He retired from Peabody Coal Company and enjoyed planning, designing and supervising the construction of new homes. He loved attending high school basketball games and golfing.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael “Doodle” Decker and one nephew, Tommy Roop.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Rita Decker, of Beaver Dam; two children, Greg (Vickie) Decker, of Beaver Dam and Patty Kessinger, of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, McKenzie Tichenor, Kirsten Kessinger, Dylan Decker and Gavin Kessinger; one great-granddaughter on the way, Vivienne Birchler; seven siblings, James “Wilkie” Decker, of Beaver Dam, Danny (Judy) Decker, of Rockport, Fonzo (Shelia) Decker, of Beaver Dam, Elizabeth “Sissy” (Kenny) Segers, of Rockport, Nancy “Beanie” (David) Roop, of Beaver Dam, Rod (Tina) Decker, of Rockport and Chet (Teresa) Decker, of Cromwell; numerous nieces and nephews and one special great-niece, Gracie Bowen.
Private family services will be held. Visitation will be open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, WL “Panhandle” Decker, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of WL “Panhandle” Decker, Jr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
