Woodie R. Jones, 87, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born July 2, 1933, to Bobie H. Jones and Lela P. Middleton Jones, being the eighth of their nine children. He was a graduate of Graham High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Marjorie Hope on May 26, 1956, and they had one son, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. He was a heavy equipment operator all his life, retiring as a bulldozer operator for Amax Coal Co. Woodie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church since 1977, often being a greeter at the door and passing out church bulletins. He bought, sold and collected antique farm machinery and equipment, having a special connection to the John Deere brand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mildred Jones, Annie Mae Jones and Anna Lee Hall; four brothers, Bervie Jones, T. B. Jones, J. L. Jones and Tommy H. Jones.
Woodie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie; a son, Woodie A. (Tony) Jones and wife Kim; grandsons Brian A. Jones and Aaron S. (Amanda) Jones; great-granddaughter Ashlynn K. Jones; great-grandson Dawson R. Jones; sister Patsy J. Dunn; brother-in-law Donnie Cook; sisters-in-law Joyce Cook and Marilyn Jones; as well as several nieces, nephews, friends and his faithful four-legged companion, Blackie.
Woodie is also survived by his church family and all our recently extended family members from Baptist Health Hospice. Each held a special place at the end of his life with Lorna and Marissa always bringing a smile to his face.
There will be no formal visitation and funeral services are private. Burial will be in Lee Hill Family Cemetery on the family farm with Gary’s Funeral Home being entrusted with caring for Woodie’s family during this difficult time.
Expressions of sympathy should be made to the donor’s charity of choice in honor of Woodie.
