Woodrow W. “Woody and Junior” Bell, Jr. 78, of Owensboro, gained his reward in Heaven Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation. He was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Bowling Green to the late Lucille and Woodrow Bell, Sr. Woody retired from HT Hackney Trucking Company. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church for 74 years. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and watching western movies, the Weather Channel, and basketball. He loved biscuits and gravy with tomatoes and visiting the Smoky Mountains. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Walker.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years and the love of his life, Marriam Bell; two sons, Terry (Kim) Bell and Allen (Sherri) Bell; two grandchildren, Brittany Bell and Rebecca Dockery (Rylan); and two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Glass and Jeremy Glass.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at First Assembly of God Church, 2805 West 4th St., Owensboro. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Assembly of God Church, 2805 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented