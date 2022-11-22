Woodson “Woody” Edge McRoy, 91, of Owensboro, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, November 19, 2022. Woody was born July 7, 1931, to the late Herbert and Hallie McRoy in Muhlenberg County. He graduated from Bremen High School in 1949. He served two years in the Army during the Korean War. It was around that time that he started writing letters to a sweet lady named Beverly Pate. She became his wife soon after, and they shared a lifetime of love and memories and would have been married 67 years December 3rd.
Woody was employed in insurance, finance, the furniture business, and retired from Wal-Mart photo lab. Woody enjoyed working in his garden, attending KWC basketball games, raising rabbits, collecting Case knives, and we can’t forget his recent love for little red trucks. He loved southern gospel quartets and enjoyed singing for many years at Harvest Baptist Temple where he had been a member for many years. But one of the things he enjoyed most was time spent with family and friends. When you think of Woody, you immediately think of his witty sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Freeman, and William, and his sister, Agnes Walker.
Woody is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Beverly; their sons, Mark (Cathy) McRoy of Elkton, Vance (Karen) McRoy of Masonville, and Brad (Stacy) McRoy of Owensboro; grandchildren, Haley (Tucker) Mattingly, Daniel (Krystin) McRoy, David McRoy, and Hannah and Colten McRoy; great-grandchildren, Collin and Louis Mattingly, and Judah and Eleanor McRoy; step-grandchildren, Scott (Ariel) Stokes and Jennifer (Chris) Goebel; step-great-grandchildren, Lily and Noah Goebel; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Harvest Baptist Temple, officiated by Bro. Greg Dowdy. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for all the care, love, and support they have given our family and Woody.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harvest Baptist Temple, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented