CALHOUN — Woody Pinkston, 74, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Woodford Pinkston Jr. was born May 6, 1946, in McLean County to the late Woodford and Ora Lee Stratton Pinkston, was married to the former Anna Marie McDaniel on Aug. 1, 1964, and was better known as “Woody” to both his family and friends. Woody was the owner and operator of Pinkston Dozer Service, a Kentucky tobacco farmer for more than 65 years and a member of Calhoun Holiness Church. He enjoyed both tractor and horse pulls, treasure hunting and antique trucks. In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his two sisters, Florence Austill and Ruby Hina.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Anna Pinkston; a daughter, Jill Henderson (Randy) of Sacramento; a son, Neil Pinkston (Mischelle) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, A.J. Henderson (Lindsay), Trevor Henderson, Levi Pinkston and Jalee Pinkston; and a great-grandson, Luke James Henderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Woody’s family from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Woody’s visitation and the funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Woody’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Woody Pinkston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
