Wrenleigh Ruth Voss, an infant, was born Friday, March 10, 2023, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed away in her mother’s arms Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 9 p.m. after suffering from symptoms of hypoplastic right heart syndrome. During her brief visit on this Earth, Wrenleigh absolutely loved listening to music, holding her parents’ fingers, having her forehead rubbed, and being held. She loved being close to her parents and mamaw. Sometimes, when she was feeling rough, she liked to have her foot held. She was deeply loved by all those who had the opportunity to meet her, and she will be intensely missed.
Wrenleigh is survived by her parents, Taucha and Timothy Voss; sisters, Isabelle Hester, 14, and Lillian Voss, 9; brothers, Haydon Voss, 12, and Kyland Voss, 7; grandmothers, Samantha Higgerson and Edie (Dwayne) Rollins; great-grandmothers, Mamaw Cindy Higgerson and Mamaw Judy Rollins; great-grandfather, Sam (Nancy) Higgerson; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; Godmother, Taryn Hogan; and two very close friends, Andi Eckstein and Amber Moore.
A special thank you to all the staff at Riley Children’s Hospital for caring for our sweet girl for her short six weeks of life.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
