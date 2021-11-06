Wyatt LaneMac McKinley, 20, of Whitesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Texas, on Jan. 3, 2001. Wyatt was a graduate of Hickman County High School in Centerville, Tennessee, and Lincoln Tech University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a very witty young man with a smile and bright eyes that would light up a room. He always had something to say for any occasion. Wyatt loved horses, rodeos, welding and working on cars. He’d give you the shirt off his back and was always helping the less fortunate. He had a heart of gold.
Wyatt is the son of Autumn J. McKinley of Centerville, Tennessee, and Michael (Connie) McKinley of Whitesville. He is the grandson of Eddie and Donna McKinley of Whitesville and Stephen and Brenda Pittman of Springfield, Tennessee. His brothers are Brandon McKinley, Matthew (Ashley) McKinley, Austin (Melissa) Cavin and Cody McKinley, and his sisters are Montana McKinley and Kinsley McKinley. Wyatt had two nieces and three nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins spread across Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Wyatt McKinley Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home, or donations can be made at cecilfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
