CENTRAL CITY — Wylena Pendleton, 73, of Central City, died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Wylena has been a member of Victory Temple Church of God in Christ since childhood and was a homemaker.
Survivors: Two sisters, Delores (Lois) Saulsberry and Wanda Jean Pendleton; and three brothers, Bobby Wright, Larry (Mary Ann) Pendleton, and Ronnie (Debra) Pendleton.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Central City. Burial: Browder Chapel Cemetery in Browder. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Facemasks are required for the visitation and funeral service.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
