HARTFORD — Wyman Joseph Smith, 95, of Sunnydale Community, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Signature Hartford. Wyman was born in the Sunnydale Community in Ohio County to the late William McKinley and Alpha Sunshine Bean Smith. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing and loved the Lord and his church family.
He is survived by his nine children, Cary (Cyndy) Smith of Owensboro, Milton Smith of Owensboro, Sharon (Bob) Wright of Utica, Marcus (Brenda) Smith of Hartford, Debra Bratcher of Owensboro, Marty (Teresa) Smith of Olaton, Sheila Decker of Owensboro, Anita (Barney) Hall of Fordsville and Melissa (Steve) Jones of Olaton; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Martha Alvey of Beaver Dam and Joan Cole of Evansville.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jerry Toler officiating. Burial: Sunnydale Cemetery near Dundee. Visitation: 11 a.m. until funeral time on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
