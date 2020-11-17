OWENSBORO — Wynona A. Basham 92, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Wynona Allen Snyder was born October 10, 1928 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Charles and Mabel Rouse Snyder and was married to Shirley W. Basham. Wynona was a homemaker and a member of First General Baptist Church of Owensboro. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Wynona was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley W. Basham; by two sons, Charles “Butch” Basham and James A. Basham; by a son-in-law, Alfred “Jay” Hudson, Jr.; by a grandson, Michael Basham; and by her brother, John Snyder.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirley “Junie” Hudson of Livermore; a daughter-in-law, Georgia Basham of Owensboro; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a sister, Willadene Burden of Livermore; a niece and 3 nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Wynona’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Wynona’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Wynona’s services will be streamed live on at 1:00 P.M. Thursday.
The Wynona A. Basham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First General Baptist Church of Owensboro; 620 Maple Avenue; Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
