Xavier Allen Willis passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born to Karlie Dragoo and Jacob Willis.
Along with his parents, Xavier is survived by his grandparents, Katie and James Blandford, Elvis and Lydonna Willis, and Casey Dragoo.
Services will be
held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Daniel Willis officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time
of service Saturday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Xavier in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Xavier Allen Willis. Share your messages of condolence with the family of baby Xavier and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
