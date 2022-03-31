Yardley “Yard Dawg” Acton, 62, of Owensboro, passed away March 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to Ledward Acton, Sr. and Thelma Acton.
Yardley was a member of Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was a fellow Marine and served proudly. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He also enjoyed playing cards and watching western movies and Wheel of Fortune. Yardley was the life of the party.
Yardley is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Dre’Tyus Talbott.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, LaToya Acton; two sons, Bradley Acton and Justin Acton; three brothers, Ledward Acton Jr., Danny Ray Acton, and Anthony Acton; three sisters, Sabrina Russell, Deborah Acton, and Karen Carbon; six grandchildren, Javar Acton, Ah’Mod Talbott, Dre’Lan Acton, Isabella Guerrero, Bradley Acton Jr., and BryLin Acton; the special crew, Catherine Robinson, Rhonda Harris, Kerry Watkins, and Kyra Robinson; special friend, Linda Acton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. 9th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial in Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Utica, KY 42376. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented