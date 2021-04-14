CENTRAL CITY — Yewell Cee Mackey, 87, of Central City, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Yewell was born in Muhlenberg County on March 9, 1934, and was retired from Brothers Barrel Furniture.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle Mackey; sisters Juanita Geary, Peggy Hardin and Norma Lee; and brothers Elick and Jewell Mackey.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie (Roger) Flener, Linda (William) Flener and Dora Denise Mackey; sons David, Phillip and Darren (Ann) Mackey; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
