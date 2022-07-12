HARDINSBURG — Yvetta Capps, 93, of Custer, died July 8, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of Custer First Church of God and was a former employee of General Electric in Tell City.
Survivors: sons, David Thorn, Dennis Thorn, and Russell Thorn; daughter, Roberta Ress; stepdaughters, Linda Thompson and Ruby Mattingly; and a sister, Lovera Preston.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Custer First Church of God.
