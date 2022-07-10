HARDINSBURG — Yvetta Capps, 93, of Custer, died July 8, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of Custer First Church of God and was a former employee of General Electric in Tell City.
Survivors include three sons, David Thorn, Dennis Thorn and Russell Thorn; a daughter, Roberta Ress; two stepdaughters, Linda Thompson and Ruby Mattingly; and a sister, Lovera Preston.
Services 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Visitation: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Custer First Church of God.
