DRAKESBORO — Yvonne Kay Engler, 71, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 8:44 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Engler was born April 3, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. She was a restaurant waitress and cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Engler, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, William Mike (Charlotte) Engler, Meredith (Marc) McClenahan, Bonnie Fleming, Joseph “Joey” Fleming, and Jennifer (Curtis Michael) Jones; grandchildren, Kelsey Engler, Casey Engler, Kaylee Fleming, Zach (Kellyn) Phillips, and Brandon (Chelsea) Smith; great-grandchildren, Jahseh Engler and Sawyer Phillips; brothers, Billy Gordon Engler and George Engler; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Lindsay officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
