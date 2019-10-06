Yvonne Marie Chancellor, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, following complications after an automobile accident.
Yvonne was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Cloverport to the late Edward and Rosa Thompson Chancellor. She was married to the late Warren Harding Blair. She attended Oakland City University, and she lived most of her adult life in Owensboro, where she managed the GNC store for many years.
She was preceded in death by her loving son-in-law, Tony Brooks; brother George Chancellor; and sisters Aletha Chancellor and JoAn Ernestine Henderson.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life that she had lived, is her only daughter, Barbara Ann Blair Brooks of Cloverport; grandchildren Anna-Marie Hall of Cloverport, Angela Brooks-Green (Carlisle) of Owensboro, Warren Brooks of Oregon; and great-grandchildren Noah Brooks, Sarandan Brooks-Green, Brielle Green and Hassan Green. Besides the immediate family, she leaves behind two special nephews, William "Randy" and Albert Chancellor, and many caring friends.
Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Cloverport Church of Christ, 109 Elm Street, Cloverport, KY 40111, with Bro. Reed Young officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Potter Children's Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Breckinridge County Animal Shelter, 498 Glen Nash Road, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Yvonne with the family on our website at www.cloverporfh.com.
