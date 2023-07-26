CENTERTOWN — Yvonne Tinsley Allen, 85, of Centertown, died Monday, July 24, 2023, with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was formerly employed by Cowden’s and Executive Inn and was a member of McHenry Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Sherrilyn (Bill) Haynes, Charles Allen, Jr., and Stephen Allen, and sister, Ima Mercedese Ward.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Alexander Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
