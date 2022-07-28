CENTRAL CITY — Zachary Skyler Kangas, 11, of Central City, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 7:02 p.m. in Greenville.
Survivors: mother, Brittany Kangas; father, Dylon Kangas; sisters, Isabella Kangas, Carlee Kangas, Alyssa Kangas, and Abigail Kangas; and grandparents, Danny (Michelle) Vincent, Rebecca Evans (fiance’ Brad McIntosh), Corinna (Scott) Chiddix, Ricky Kangas, and Pete and Grace Evans.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Zachary Kangas Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
