HORSE BRANCH — Zachary “Zach” Stephen Mattingly, 35, of Horse Branch, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Zachary was the safety coordinator for Green River Distilling in Owensboro, a CPR instructor, and a member of the Rosine Fire Department.
Survivors: parents, Starr and Mark Mattingly; grandparents, Mary and Joe Hafford; brothers, Austin Mattingly, Caleb Mattingly, Chase Mattingly, and Tyler Mattingly; and sisters, MaryBeth Mattingly and Lydia (Travis) Duncan.
Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Zachary “Zach” Stephen Mattingly by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
