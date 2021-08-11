CLARKSON — Zelda Alberta “Sissy” Ambrose, 70, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Livermore to the late Joseph and Dortha M. Miles Minter.
Mrs. Ambrose was an excellent cook and spent most of her working years at a variety of restaurants, including Gabe’s and Jerry’s. She was known to crochet many items for churches, family and a local therapy group. Zelda was an avid wrestling fan and enjoyed watching it on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ambrose; and brothers Larry and Roger Minter.
Zelda is survived by her daughters, Terri Rojas (Tony Clemons) of Clarkson and Amy Ambrose (Tony Fugate); grandchildren Shataura Tunstall and Preston Fugate; an uncle, Dale Miles (Gail) of Livermore; and her beloved Chihuahua, Hershey.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
