Zelda Edith Badger Hundley, 95, of Owensboro passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home in Sorgho, on the one-year anniversary of her son David’s death. She was born in Perry County, Indiana, to the late Preston and Mamie Wilson Badger.
Zelda worked at General Electric, Medley’s Distillery, and retired from Baskin Robins after 31 years of service. During World War II, she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” on the P-47 Thunderbolt at the old Servel plant in Evansville. Her five sisters also worked at the plant. Zelda’s door was always open for a glass of sweet tea and a cookie or slice of coconut cake. If she wasn’t in the house, you could find her around back working on her flowers. Zelda’s shoes were always by the front door ready for an adventure. Never wanting to miss a visitor, she would always leave a note on her front door saying to look around back or that she had gone out shopping with a friend or family member. She was fond of visits from her neighbors over the years, many of which will remember her for her 50 cent haircuts.
Zelda was a talented seamstress, and her detailed cross stitch work resembles paintings. Her artistic abilities didn’t end there, one of her crocheted pieces made it all the way to the White House into the hands of President Bill Clinton. She enjoyed sharing stories and advice with her grandchildren who often stopped by at lunch for a home cooked meal. She lived by the motto “When I rest, I rust.” Zelda will be fondly remembered by many.
She is preceded in death by her son, David Hundley; her brothers, Floyd, Herman, and L.A Badger; and her sisters, Pearl Spencer, Ida Gaither, Alma York, Ola Cassidy, and Irene Miller.
Zelda is survived by her children, Carol Kay Richards (Steve) of Stanley, Mona Fay Coomes (Jerry) of Stanley, and Tony Hundley (Christa) of Reed; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to a special caretaker, Kelly Husk, whose company she enjoyed greatly.
Services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home with a sunset burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, and again Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossings, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided.
All who wish to honor Zelda at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
