LEWISPORT — Zella McManaway Nugent, 82, of Lewisport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 26, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. Zella was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Cloverport to the late Wilber and Zina Veach McManaway. Zella was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and was retired from the Hancock County School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nugent Sr.; and siblings Dorothy Ann Kerner, Brenda Spivey, Leonard McManaway and Joe McManaway.
Zella is survived by a daughter, Allison (Kirk Jones) Cavender; two sons, Kenneth (Katherine) Earl Nugent Jr. and Bro. Timothy Allen (Penni) Nugent; five grandchildren, Kenneth “Tripp” Nugent, Christopher David Nugent, Amberlyn Nicole (Micah) Wells, Jesse Elizabeth Nugent and Chelcei Malyn East; five great-grandchildren, Aeralyn McKenzie Cavender, Kenneth Reise Nugent, Miles Allen Nugent, Parker David Nugent and Hannah Leigh Nugent; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Gabriel Heath Piper, Caleb Daniel Piper, Grace Wells and Jaxson Wells; along with several nieces and nephews.
Private services for Zella will be Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial in Lewisport Cemetery. We will be broadcasting the service at noon Saturday on the Gibson & Son Funeral Home Facebook page. A drive by visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot side of the funeral home.
We ask that vehicles come into the parking lot on Old Mill Road behind Methodist Church and exit onto Caroline Street. For everyone’s safety, please stay inside your vehicle. You may roll your windows down and speak to the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund.
Share your memories and condolences with Zella’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
