BEAVER DAM — Zelma A. Smith, 93, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Kansas on Aug. 6, 1927 , daughter of the late Byron and Ella Mae Black.
Zelma was a homemaker and attended Old Bethel Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Smith and her son, William “Bubby” Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Lana Bailey (Charles); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ridley (Doug); and daughter-in-law, Anita Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
