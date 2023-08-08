Zelma Lorraine Corkran passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at The Heartford House. She was 79. Lorraine was born in Greenville, Texas, the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Madine McMahon. She was the daughter of a career Air Force senior master sergeant and her childhood was spent in several of her father’s postings, both in the United States and abroad. She was a graduate of Harlingen High School in Harlingen, Texas.
Following graduation, she enrolled in the University of Texas from which she received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She earned her master’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University. While teaching in San Antonio, Texas, she met Patrick Corkran who was serving in the United States Air Force. Lorraine and Pat married in 1971 in Canton, Illinois, and moved to Owensboro, and Pat enrolled in Kentucky Wesleyan College. Lorraine began teaching with the Owensboro School System at the former Lee Elementary School. Her later positions were with Seven Hills Elementary School, Estes Elementary School, and Cravens Elementary School. Her longest position was at Sutton Elementary School. Lorraine retired after more than 30 years in the classroom. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Lorraine was a lifelong reader. An on-again, off-again knitter, she enjoyed the on-time with the Knit Wits knitting group.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda McMahon.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her husband, Patrick Corkran; her sons, Jeremy Corkran of Gulfport, Florida, and Shaun Corkran of San Francisco, California; and her granddaughter, Evney Corkran.
Lorraine’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church. The inurnment will be in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church or The Heartford House.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Lorraine Corkran at www.glenncares.com.
Commented