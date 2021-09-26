Zenee Douglas,

infant daughter of

Zachary Douglas and Alexis Miller, passed

away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Carolyn Malinowski; great-grandfather Denny Miller; great-great-grandmother Coema Leaverton; grandfather Malcolm Haggard; and uncle Jacoby Michael McKinney.

Survivors on her maternal side are her grandparents, Kevin

and Kendra Miller;

uncles, Kevin (Brittany) Miller and Dustin (Danielle Stout) Miller; cousins, Rosalie, Bryson and Beau; and great-grandparents, Kenny Malinowski and Claudia Haggard.

Survivors on her paternal side are her grandparents, Mr.

and Mrs. Lonnie

McGill; sisters, Alexandria Angel Marie Douglas, Angelica Mariea Grace Douglas and Elissian

Fay Clark; brother,

Isiah Alexander

Douglas; stepmom,

Sara Marie Everly; stepgrandpa, Don

Everly; stepgrandma, Tina King; aunt, Ashley Douglas; and grandma, Veronica Douglas.

A service was held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.