Zenee Douglas,
infant daughter of
Zachary Douglas and Alexis Miller, passed
away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Carolyn Malinowski; great-grandfather Denny Miller; great-great-grandmother Coema Leaverton; grandfather Malcolm Haggard; and uncle Jacoby Michael McKinney.
Survivors on her maternal side are her grandparents, Kevin
and Kendra Miller;
uncles, Kevin (Brittany) Miller and Dustin (Danielle Stout) Miller; cousins, Rosalie, Bryson and Beau; and great-grandparents, Kenny Malinowski and Claudia Haggard.
Survivors on her paternal side are her grandparents, Mr.
and Mrs. Lonnie
McGill; sisters, Alexandria Angel Marie Douglas, Angelica Mariea Grace Douglas and Elissian
Fay Clark; brother,
Isiah Alexander
Douglas; stepmom,
Sara Marie Everly; stepgrandpa, Don
Everly; stepgrandma, Tina King; aunt, Ashley Douglas; and grandma, Veronica Douglas.
A service was held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
