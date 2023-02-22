CALHOUN — Zerek Kye Burden, an infant, of Calhoun, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Survivors: parents, Nathaniel and Karissa Sage Burden; sister, Labrie Burden; and grandparents, Glen and Rhonda Burden and Keith and Leisa Sage.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Calhoun Christian Church, 410 Main St., Calhoun. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Zerek’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Zerek at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented