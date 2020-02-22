BREMEN — Zonya Lynne Dockery, 52, of Bremen, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Ms. Dockery was born March 8, 1967, in Daviess County. She was a store clerk at Sam’s Market. She was preceded in death by her father, Cader Dockery; and brother James Ashley Browning.
She is survived by her mother and father, Margaret (James) Browning of Bremen; stepmother Ann Dockery of Millport; sisters Kelly (Don) Stein of Rockford, Illinois, Colleen (Jeff) Huff of Mt. Eden and Jama Buchanan of Bremen; brother Robert (Sharon) Dockery of Millport; nieces Megan (Steven) Dial, Ashley Grace Huff and Dallas Buchanan; nephews Shane (Courtney) Huff, Tony Buchanan, Michael (Mercedes) Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Joseph Dockery and Justin Dockery; four great-nieces; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Farrell Shepherd officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
