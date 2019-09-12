Zuetta Boyd, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born in Spencer County, Indiana, to the late Robert B. and Dora B. Parm Hanley.
Mrs. Boyd retired from Community Alternatives of Kentucky (CAKY-Green River). Her work also included more than 20 years of service as an OB-GYN surgical technician at Daviess County Hospital and many years as a private nurse to several Owensboro families. Zuetta was a dedicated member of Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She served on the "Pastor's Aide," worked on the Nurses Guild and used her culinary skills to bless the church. Mrs. Boyd also enjoyed decorating, dancing and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Venita K. Bridges and two brothers, Charles Parm and Bobby Joe Parm.
Zuetta is survived by her husband of 19 years, Cleon Boyd; daughters Lanita Wilson, Lisa McHenry and Iva McHenry, all of Owensboro, and Renee McArthur (Chris) of Clarksville, Tennessee; sons Terry Bell, DeAndre Basham and Dartez Basham, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Latisha, Detona, Clarence, Samuel, Robert, Lawrence Jr., Ariona, Tatyana, De'Ryan, Quandra, Alexia, Mercedes, Alexis, DeAirius, Terah and Charmaine; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters Sina Evans of Owensboro, Gail Stamps (Melvin) of Henderson and Vergie Franklin of Jurupa Valley, California; brothers, Bill Parm of Rockport, Indiana, and Phillip Parm and Roscoe Parm, both of Owensboro; and best friends, Bill and Dora Young of Louisville and Betty McCreary of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 E. 10th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Zuetta Boyd may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
