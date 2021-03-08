O'Bryan's Bar and Grill won last week's Burger Week competition to crown the best hamburger in Daviess County.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau surprised the restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the trophy.
O'Bryan's Burger was the Double Bacon Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burger with two quarter pound hamburger beef patties topped with two pieces of American cheese, bacon, two cheese sticks, and a "light drizzle" of barbecue sauce on a toasted bun.
