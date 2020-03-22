Ohio County Healthcare recently purchased another piece of property near its hospital in Hartford. At this time, the former home is being prepped for possible use in screening and testing coronavirus patients.
To date, OCH has screened three people for the virus. All those tests have come back negative.
Earlier this month, the health system finalized the purchase of a home and large lot at 1132 Clay St. for $149,000, said CeCe Robinson, OCH director of community relations.
The property sits about 50 feet from the back corner of OCH’s employee parking lot. When it was purchased, the home’s possible uses included employee offices, training and community health events.
Only in recent days has it been considered for coronavirus use.
During the past several years, OCH has bought several lots near its hospital and worked with the city of Hartford to close a large portion of White Avenue, which runs parallel to the back of the hospital.
“Over the last few years, as we have been working towards the start of construction projects, we have been evaluating real estate to help meet our growing needs,” Robinson said.
For the past few years, the health system has been communicating with owners of other real estate in the area that might prove useful for the health system’s strategic plan.
When it comes to COVID-19, OCH is not performing any patient-requested testing. COVID-19 tests are given only when a patient meets the criteria.
The hospital has one negative-pressure room and the ability to convert several others. Negative-pressure rooms are used to treat contagious patients.
OCH started a COVID-19 hotline. The number is 270-256-5535.
For daily updates from the health system, residents can go to OCHcares.com or the health system’s Facebook page. Those updates are made in conjunction with Ohio County Emergency Management.
The health system’s clinics now offer curbside registration for patients 60 and older — a vulnerable population for contracting the virus. Robinson expects that policy to be expanded to high-traffic areas in the hospital.
With curbside registration, patients can wait in their cars in the parking lot instead of in crowded waiting rooms. And they are taken to their appointments through an alternative entrance to avoid crowds.
OCH started canceling elective surgeries as of Wednesday, and a surgeon will review future surgeries on a case-by-case basis, Robinson said.
OCH’s hospital has 25 inpatient beds. However, as a critical access facility, its restrictions have been lifted. OCH can care for up to 41 patients during the pandemic.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
