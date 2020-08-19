Owensboro Catholic Schools announced Wednesday that the school system will be proceeding forward with its original plans to resume in-person classes Aug. 26.
The decision comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation on Monday that students continue with virtual learning until Sept. 28.
According to the Catholic Schools Office for the of Owensboro, their school officials respect and appreciate Beshear’s recommendation but decided to stay with its original five-day, in-person class plan.
“After consultation with diocesan administration, the Catholic Schools Office has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open all of their 17 schools,” the OCS statement said.
The Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Roman Catholic of Owensboro, met with the Catholic Bishops of Kentucky on Tuesday to discuss the fall school year schedule and whether to remain with the in-person classes or consider a different plan.
They collectively agreed that each of their school systems were manageable in size, allowing for more control against the spread of the coronavirus.
They also agreed that little would change between now and Beshear’s recommended reopening date for schools, according to Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer.
“We’re never out there alone (making decisions),” Osborne said. “We’re always in constant consultation with the bishop. If he doesn’t like the plan, he’ll tell us to come up with a different one.”
By choosing to stay with in-person classes, that means bus transportation will not be available until mid-October at the earliest.
OCS students are typically transported by Daviess County Public Schools buses.
However, DCPS, along with Owensboro Public Schools, announced Tuesday that they would be suspending in-person classes, and moving to all virtual learning until students return from fall break, which runs from Oct. 5-9.
Because of this, Osborne said that families will be responsible for transporting Owensboro Catholic students to and from school.
If and when DCPS resumes in-person classes, “our families will be able to utilize the buses once again,” Osborne said.
“We aren’t equipped to handle every single situation, but we’re going to work with individual circumstances the best way we can,” he added. “This is not going to be a normal year, but we have resourceful, creative teachers who will be challenged in ways that education has never been challenged. We want to make sure they have the resources and time to cope with the things they will face this school year.”
David Kessler, superintendent of the Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro, said the school system has created strict protocols per Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and Kentucky Department of Public Health, as well as Kentucky Department of Education guidelines. These protocols are believed to make for a “low risk” spread of the coronavirus, he said.
“Every Catholic school across the will observe physical distancing and mask requirements and have created plans for guiding hallway traffic flow and eating meals,” Kessler said. “Our school leadership has been working diligently to develop the proper safety protocols that are needed to fit each specific school’s needs since the inception of this virus in March.”
He went on to say that the “significantly fewer number of students” within the OCS system “makes this situation much more manageable for us” when it comes to physical distancing.
Osborne reiterated Kessler’s comments regarding the low number of students within the system, saying there are about 90-to-100 students at each grade level.
He said the Catholic Schools leadership team has spent the summer establishing the strict protocols, and that along with masks, temperatures will be taken before any person can enter the school, and that clear, desk separators have been installed and they will be cleaned nightly.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
