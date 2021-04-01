The Owensboro Fire Department is on the scene of an accident at Owensboro Grain, where a worker fell into a barge.
OFD Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said a worker slipped and fell into an empty barge at 8:30 a.m.. OFD has multiple units on the scene, and firefighters will secure the worker before pulling him out, Leonard said.
"Those barges are pretty deep. They are 15 feet deep when they are empty," Leonard said.
Leonard said he did not know the extent of the worker's injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.